SafeMoon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,004.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $311.67 million and approximately $25,004.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.34 or 0.07421413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

