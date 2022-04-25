Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

