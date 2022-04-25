Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €32.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.42 ($40.23).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €42.12 ($45.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.63 and its 200-day moving average is €33.86. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a 52-week high of €48.76 ($52.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

