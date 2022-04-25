SaTT (SATT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

SaTT (SATT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, SaTT has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $185,766.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SaTT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00104347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SATT is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.