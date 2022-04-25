SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.72-$12.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.493-$2.533 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBAC traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $359.94. 965,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.04 and a 200-day moving average of $340.89. SBA Communications has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.43.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.