SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.45

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

