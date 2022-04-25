Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,083,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.01. 42,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,787. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47.

