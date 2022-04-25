Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,083,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.01. 42,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,787. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.