Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Trimmed by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $59.44. 247,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

