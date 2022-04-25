Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $22,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 101,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,073. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.