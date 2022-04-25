Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $183.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94. The company has a market capitalization of $481.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

