Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $87.25. 249,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

