Scotiabank Increases Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$25.00

Apr 25th, 2022

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of FLMMF opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Filo Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

