Scotiabank Increases Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$25.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of FLMMF opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

