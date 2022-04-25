Scotiabank Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$157.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG opened at C$111.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.72. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$82.09 and a 12 month high of C$130.13.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 13.7199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.