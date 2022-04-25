Scotiabank Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$157.00

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.60.

Shares of WFG opened at C$111.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.72. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$82.09 and a 12 month high of C$130.13.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 13.7199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.