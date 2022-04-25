Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,212 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.33.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 162,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.92. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.