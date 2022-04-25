SelfKey 1-Day Volume Tops $16.63 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and $16.63 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

