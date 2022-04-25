Semux 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 75.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $10,298.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

