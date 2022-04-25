Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Service Co. International reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

