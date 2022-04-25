Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on Barclays in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on Barclays in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.18) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

LON BARC opened at GBX 146.70 ($1.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.36. The company has a market capitalization of £24.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.01. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

