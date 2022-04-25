Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) versus IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Critical Comparison

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ – Get Rating) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.67%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences -178.09% -18.22% -13.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and IDEAYA Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences $27.94 million 14.78 -$49.76 million ($1.39) -7.69

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a topical suspension of silver particles, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne, as well as for the reduction of light-pigmented hair, including white, gray, blonde, light brown, and light red hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. On December 18, 2019, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 16, 2019.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in tumors with high microsatellite instability. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase I/II study in metastatic uveal melanoma, skin melanoma, and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

