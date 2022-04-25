Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. 1,661,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

