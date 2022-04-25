Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,918,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silgan by 348.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,973,000 after acquiring an additional 485,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 over the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.75. 5,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,287. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.