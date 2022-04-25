Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up to $77.09

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.09, but opened at $80.50. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $82.36, with a volume of 30,871 shares traded.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

