SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $142.76

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.76 and last traded at $144.24, with a volume of 12161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

