SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $142.76

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.76 and last traded at $144.24, with a volume of 12161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.
The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
