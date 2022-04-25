Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $55.00 at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

