Smart MFG (MFG) Price Tops $0.0272 on Top Exchanges

Smart MFG (MFG) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $9.01 million and $104,833.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smart MFG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00032960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00103551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 331,228,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart MFG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart MFG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smart MFG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smart MFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smart MFG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.