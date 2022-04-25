SORA Validator Token (VAL) Tops One Day Volume of $8,810.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 91.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 91.4% against the U.S. dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $6,103.63 and $8,810.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,453.25 or 0.99767434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

