Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.11.

SWN opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

