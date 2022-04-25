Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

