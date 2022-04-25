SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stake Trimmed by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 6.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $31,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,405. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29.

