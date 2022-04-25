SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Raised by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 416,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.04. 498,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,797. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

