SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,574,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,691,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

