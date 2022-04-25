SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is MONECO Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.48. The company had a trading volume of 653,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.