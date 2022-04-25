SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $55.12. Approximately 194,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 95,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

Get SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 264,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,583,000. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF makes up about 2.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 2.50% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.