Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.96

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEPJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

