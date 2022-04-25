Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE SR traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

