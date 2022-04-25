StaFi (FIS) Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. StaFi has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00179491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00383986 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043149 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

