State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STTGet Rating) to announce $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.40 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of STT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.95. 3,929,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,000. State Street has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

