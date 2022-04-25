State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,349 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of State Street worth $391,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

State Street stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,141. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.