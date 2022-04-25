Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

STXS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stereotaxis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $206.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.