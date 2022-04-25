Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.04

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 216,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after acquiring an additional 240,768 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCL)
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
