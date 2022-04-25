Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.04

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 216,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,142,000 after acquiring an additional 240,768 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

