StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Shares of ADS opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 48,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

