StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.27. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 1,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 389,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 287,378 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.