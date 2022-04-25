StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.27. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 1,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 389,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 287,378 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

