Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002600 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $406.23 million and approximately $57.69 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 389,191,105 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

