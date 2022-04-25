Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 1,609 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,451,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.29. 53,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,968. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.