Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

