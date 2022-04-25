Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $7.74 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.11. 2,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

