Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.04. 93,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

