Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 455 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

