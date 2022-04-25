Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 540 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 39,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.73. 144,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.