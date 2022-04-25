Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Takes $4.04 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000.

ULST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,369. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05.

